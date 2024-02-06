Dance Deewane 4: Madhuri Dixit opens up to co-judge Suniel Shetty; says ‘why we never worked together before’

The much-awaited Dance Deewane season 4 made its debut on February 3rd, creating a buzz. This dance showdown brings together dancers from three different generations, showcasing India's dance families connected by their love for the art.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty's first collaboration

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, with a career spanning over four decades, talked about her first collaboration with actor Suniel Shetty. She wondered why they hadn't worked together before and praised Shetty as 'mind-blowing.'

Madhuri and Suniel are the judges on the show Dance Deewane. Reflecting on the experience, Madhuri remarked, “Suniel is simply mind-blowing on the show. It's our first collaboration, and I'm not sure why we never worked together before.”

"Initially, I sensed a bit of apprehension from him. As soon as he stepped onto the set and began sharing his comments, I was very impressed with his ease," the actress added.

How does it feel to come back again as a judge on Dance Deewane 4?

Madhuri Dixit said, “It's a wonderful feeling. This marks my fourth season, having judged three seasons before this. Stepping onto the set is always an exhilarating experience because I meet a lot of people, and it's astonishing to witness the abundance of talent that exists in India. I get to watch talent coming from small towns, whether they are kids or dancers who belong to the second or third generation. Everyone is given the opportunity to showcase their talent. This is the biggest strength of the show.”

In an interesting twist, the Dhadkan star, Suniel Shetty, turned to the Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri, for some insider tips on judging. When asked if Madhuri had the opportunity to dedicate a song to Suniel and perform with him in the family-themed set for this show, which song would it be? She answered, “Well, I love a song from one of his films titled 'Jhanjhariya Uski Chanak Gayi,' and I would definitely perform that song with him.”

About Dance Deewane season 4

This Dance Deewane season's theme is 'Apke Parivaar Se Hamare Parivaar Tak.' Therefore, judges are not only being critics but also creating a dance family. Dance Deewane is being telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty made a recent appearance on the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale to promote their show. The duo appeared comfortable with each other and were also seen dancing with host Salman Khan on the stage.

