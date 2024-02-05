Watch: Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mashettey, Tehelka and Samarth Jurel reunite for a grand fan meet-up in Hyderabad

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Arun Mashettey and Samarth Jurel, along with Tehelka, also known as Sunny Arya, came together for a memorable fan meet-up in Hyderabad. The city buzzed with excitement as Bigg Boss enthusiasts flooded the streets, capturing selfies, cheering, and enjoying star-studded moments. Videos circulating on the internet show the trio captivating the stage with their performances, surrounded by a sea of fans.

Arun, Sunny Arya, and Samarth Jurel get a warm welcome in Hyderabad

Earlier today, Tehelka posted a video on his social media account, offering fans and followers a sneak peek into their warm welcome in Hyderabad. Best friends from Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, and Samarth Jurel, reunited to be part of the 'Grand Fan Meet-Up' event.

In the videos from their grand meet-up, the trio lit up the stage with their performances. Arun, Tehelka, and Samarth took to the stage and danced to the renowned Bigg Boss 17 anthem. As Samarth stepped onto the stage, the crowd cheered for his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, leaving him blushing. The stage was adorned with a large banner featuring the trio's names. Samarth also performed those viral dance moves from the Bigg Boss house for the fans.

On the stage, there was a prominent banner displaying the names Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, and Samarth Jurel. Given that Hyderabad is Arun Mashettey's hometown, the crowd went crazy when they spotted Arun before them. Some individuals approached him to inquire about his upcoming projects.

About Sunny Arya, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mashetty

One of the major highlights of Arun Mashetty’s journey has been his friendship with Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny. The two shared a great bond and were often seen entertaining fans together. Netizens loved their bond with one another. Host Salman Khan also praised their friendship.

Sunny enjoyed a successful stint on 'Bigg Boss' but faced eviction following an incident with housemate Abhishek Kumar during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, hosted by special presenter Karan Johar.

Samarth Jurel came as a wildcard entry in the Bigg Boss house. He was one of the most entertaining contestants from the Bigg Boss’ latest season. Recently, Samarth also met up with other Bigg Boss 17 competitors after being evicted from the show. He was seen partying with Orry, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain.

Just a few days ago, the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17,' hosted by Salman Khan, concluded with its grand finale. The top five finalists were Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra. Arun Mashettey was the initial elimination, succeeded by Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar, ultimately leading to Munawar Faruqui being crowned as the winner.

