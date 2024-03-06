Dance Deewane 4: Mahashivratri special episode to feature performances using Artificial Intelligence

In the upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, the judges are seen praising the contestants who incorporated artificial intelligence into their performances. The upcoming episode is dedicated to the festival of Mahashivratri, and using artificial intelligence in an onstage performance proved to be thrilling and exceeded expectations.

Artificial Intelligence used in a dance performance on Dance Deewane

The celebrity judges of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, were thrilled to witness the first-ever AI (Artificial Intelligence) act on the stage of Dance Deewane’s history in the special episode dedicated to Mahashivratri. The episode is scheduled to be released this weekend. From the promo, it is evident that all performances will be dedicated to Lord Shiva, with participants performing songs in his honor.

The dance contestant duo, Anwesha and Ashik, gave a divine performance with the help of AI. Referring to their performance, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene announced, “Dance Deewane par pehli bar artificial intelligence use karke ek act banaya hai. Aur wo bhi Shiv ji ke sath (For the first time on Dance Deewane, an act has been created using artificial intelligence, and that too with Lord Shiva).”

Advertisement

In the promo, you can catch a glimpse of Ashik and Anwesha's breathtaking dance performance. They dedicated their dance to Lord Shiva and Parvati, which was truly mesmerizing. The way they seamlessly incorporated AI into their performance was absolutely amazing.

The judges, along with the audience, viewers, and fellow contestants, were mesmerized by the duo's performance. Impressed by their energetic performance, judges Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit chanted the divine slogan of Mahadev, saying, “Har Har Mahadev.”

More about Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane 4, one of the most popular dance reality shows on television, first aired on the COLORS channel in 2018. The show provides a platform for many aspiring dancers to establish a career in dance. Madhuri Dixit, the queen of expressions, has judged the show for the past two years, with Suniel Shetty joining her this season. The show is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh, whose humor adds an extra fun factor, keeping the audience entertained.

This season, the show features dancers from all three generations together, showcasing their talent irrespective of age. Dance Deewane 4 aims to convey that skill and passion are not bound by age, thereby creating a dance family this season.

ALSO READ: From Bigg Boss to Indian Idol: 5 iconic reality TV shows that defined the landscape of Indian television