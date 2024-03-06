From Bigg Boss to Indian Idol: 5 iconic reality TV shows that defined the landscape of Indian television

Over the years, reality shows have seen significant growth in their audience, prompting creators to make the shows more interesting. The unscripted drama and the showcasing of talents have captivated audiences more than daily soap operas. Let's discuss the top six iconic TV reality shows that have given Indian television a promising and unparalleled viewing experience. These shows have stood firm from their first season until now, yet keeping their authenticity intact.

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show of all time, with the highest TRPs and viewership. The show has recently concluded its seventeenth season. Since 2010, the show has been hosted by Salman Khan, who has brought it to new heights. Every year, the host returns with new challenges for the contestants inside the house. Bigg Boss is all about strong gameplay, patience, endurance, and interpersonal skills.

Speaking of the show in detail, the contestants who participate come from different sectors of the industry and are unknown to each other in reality, living under the same roof for months. Bigg Boss captivates viewers with its intense drama, emotional highs and lows, and surprising turns. The show serves as a platform for celebrities, bringing them better opportunities. Over the years, this reality show has seen winners in contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, and many more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adrenaline-boosting reality show that brings celebrities from the industry as participants. The show is full of excitement as it sets dangerous tasks for the celebrities. It features an array of exhilarating tasks, from bungee jumping and skydiving to underwater adventures and challenges amidst flames, ensuring viewers remain riveted. With celebrities engaging in bold stunts and confronting their fears, this adrenaline-fueled series tests the limits of its participants, keeping the audience thoroughly engaged. The show will soon telecast its 14th season as the contestants are getting finalized.

The show is hosted by director Rohit Shetty, who presents dangerous tasks to the contestants. The fear factor in this show is what makes it unique among all. Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about facing inner fears.

MasterChef India

MasterChef India was first telecast on October 16, 2010. The first season was hosted by actor Akshay Kumar, chef Kunal Kapur, and chef Ajay Chopra. This show is an Indian cooking competition inspired by the Australian show MasterChef Australia. The show has seen eight seasons in total. The theme of the show varies from season to season, but the basic concept is to enhance the popularity of Indian food among viewers while opening the scope for experiments and welcoming fusion recipes.

The show has provided a platform for many people who aspired to be on the list of chefs. Some chefs who won the title of MasterChef are Pankaj Bhadouria, Shipra Khanna, Nikita Gandhi, Abhinas Nayak, and many more. Today, they are delivering their taste throughout India and worldwide.

Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is no new name in the industry as it is an international reality show that has gained recognition throughout the world. It recently landed in India to support the entrepreneurial landscape for people who desire to build their own businesses.

Shark Tank India offers a unique opportunity for ambitious entrepreneurs to present their extraordinary business concepts to a group of experienced investors, with the goal of obtaining financial backing to bring their visions to life. The show has seen many success stories which have surely given business ideas to many people who are right now in phase one of deciding what they have to do. The investor panel of this season includes Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh, among a few others.

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows on television, which first aired on the COLORS channel in 2018. The show serves as a platform for many people who dream of making their established career in dance. The show is judged by the queen of expressions, Madhuri Dixit, for the past two years, whereas Suniel Shetty has accompanied the former in this season. Dance Deewane has seen three seasons now, while the fourth season is currently running on television. Bharti Singh, the comedian, is hosting the show presently.

Speaking of the concept of the show, this season welcomes three generations together from all across India to showcase their talents. This time, Dance Deewane is building their dance family with a vision that dance is for everyone.

To conclude, these shows have somewhere brought changes in the thinking of society by giving preference to deserving candidates who are skilled but lack networking. These reality shows have seen a significant rise in their TRP over the years.

