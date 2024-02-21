Dance Deewane PROMO: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain give expensive gift to contestants and it will make your jaws drop

In the recent promo of Dance Deewane that is set to air this weekend, the power couple from Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, are seen giving a special gift to the three contestants. After the grand conclusion of the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 17, a few contestants were invited to the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Bigg Boss 17 couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who made an appearance on Dance Deewane gave an expensive gift to three contestants of the dance reality show.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande impressed by the performance of three contestants

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane will see the reunion of a few Bigg Boss 17 contestants who add to the entertainment element of the show. Contestants, including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar will be seen making an appearance.

During their time on the show, Bigg Boss 17’s Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, impressed by the performance of three housewives, popularly known as the 'Three Goddesses' of Dance Deewane 4, presented them with a thoughtful gift, a silver coin. The silver coin depicts the 3 contestants as it has the picture of three goddesses carved on it. Later, while presenting this splendid gift to the trio, Vicky said, “Ye ek silver ka coin hai jismien teen deviyan bani huyi hai. Aaplog sach mien deviyaan hai (This is a silver coin featuring three goddesses. You all truly are goddesses).”

Meanwhile, the trio gave an energetic performance on the song Malhari. During their performance, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen saying, “Today's woman surpasses all.” The trio amazed the audience as well as the judges with their jaw-dropping performance.

The promo video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Dance deewane ki teen deviyon ko mila Ankita aur Vicky ke taraf se dher saara pyaar aur ek shaandaar tohfa! (The three goddesses of Dance Deewane received lots of love and a splendid gift from Ankita and Vicky!)”

About Dance Deewane 4

This season of Dance Deewane is all about bridging the gap between the generations through the medium of dance. This season of Dance Deewane gives a platform to people from different age groups who want to showcase their dance skills. Other than Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty as judges, comedian Bharti Singh hosts the duties.

Dance Deewane airs every Saturday and Sunday on COLORS at 9:30 pm.