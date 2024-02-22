WATCH: Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora drops Shahid Kapoor-inspired goofy video; says ‘Meet Korean Punjabi Ajumma’

K-pop sensation Aoora made a wildcard entree as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. Despite the language barrier, Aoora quickly formed strong connections with other contestants during his brief stay inside the house. Impressively, he even took on the role of house captain for a period.

Aoora shares hilarious video

A few hours ago, Aoora shared a hilarious video on a social media trend and captioned it, “Meet Korean Punjabi Ajumma. Tu Motta Kinna Ho gaya. Totally inspired by @shahidkapoor.” He said that he was inspired by Shahid Kapoor.

Fan reactions and social media buzz

However, what truly captivated the audience were Aoora's flawless comedic expressions, which resonated deeply with his fans. Social media immediately lit up with reactions as fans expressed their relatability, lauded the actor's precise expressions, and hailed his goofy yet endearing side.

Not only fans were quick to react to this hilarious video but Abhishek Kumar also humorously commented, “Hahah cuttie, me praatha.” Abdu Rozik and Rinku Dhawan also commented. Rinku wrote, “Cute.” A user wrote, “How the hell is he killing those expressions.” Another user commented, “he is into character.”

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor shared a video on this trending audio on Instagram. The actor shared a side-splitting video, taking a jab at his ‘favorite kind of relative.’

The lyrics humorously highlighted the relative’s observations on the actor’s changing physique, exclaiming, “Tu mota kina ho gaya, shirt vi nahin aandi, pant vi ni fasdi, mota kina ho gaya (How much weight have you put on; even your shirt and pant don’t fit you).”

About Aoora

Aoora, a South Korean artist, has made a name for himself as a singer, songwriter, and producer, showcasing his versatility in the realm of music. He started in the boy group AA (Double A) and later pursued a solo career. Aoora's prominence extends beyond his performance skills; he is well-regarded for his contributions to music production and composition, spanning various genres in the Korean music scene.

In India, Aoora gained recognition with his rendition of the popular song Jimmy Jimmy, featuring Mithun Chakraborty. This unique blend of Indian music and K-pop garnered high acclaim from fans. The original hit, composed by the late Bappi Lahiri for the movie Disco Dancer, showcased Mithun Chakraborty in a memorable role.

