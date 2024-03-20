Debattama Saha shares ‘disheartening’ experience of being in a car accident

Debattama Saha made her Bollywood debut with the movie Shehzada, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan. She gained fame from the TV show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and later appeared in the show Mithai. She has shared her experience of recently being involved in a car accident on her social media handles.

Debattama Saha shares her encounter with a car accident

Taking to her Instagram handle, Debattama shared her experience and wrote, “Is she a working woman, I guess? She's also in the category, it seems. But she doesn’t have the courtesy to even say sorry. While we were on our way, driving our car safely and slowly, this woman didn’t even bother to stop the car and say sorry after hitting ours and putting a genuine dent on it! No, we wouldn’t have asked for money! But what we expected was her decency to at least apologize rather than speeding up to run away! And then such people are the ones asking for genuine rights and yet playing the pretend card! Disgusting!!! Really! Disheartened and How!”

Debattama's recollection of the incident

Debattama recounted the incident, stating that despite driving safely and slowly, the other driver failed to apologize or even acknowledge their mistake after hitting her car and causing significant damage. Saha expressed her disappointment, emphasizing the importance of basic human decency, especially in moments of distress. She highlighted the importance of basic courtesy and condemned the behavior of those who neglect their responsibilities on the road.

Advertisement

About Debattama Saha:

Debattama recently made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Shehzada, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leads. She played Kartik’s sister in the film. She is recognized for starring in the lead roles of Sony TV's romantic comedy series, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Star Plus's romantic drama Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. In 2016, Saha started her career with Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina, portraying the characters Shoi/Uma/Nayantara alongside Suman Dey and Biswarup Bandopadhyay. She showcased her dance skills, adding to her performances. She played the character Mithai Gosain in the Zee TV series Mithai, alongside Aashish Bharadwaj.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Aamir Khan set to make an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s talk show