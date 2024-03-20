The Great Indian Kapil Show: Aamir Khan set to make an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s talk show

One of the biggest laughter shows of this era, hosted by the renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, will soon launch its latest season titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. Adapting to the changing audience preferences, the show will make its debut on Netflix. The upcoming season has already created buzz, especially with the news of Sunil Grover rejoining the team. According to ETimes TV, Aamir Khan is set to make an appearance in the upcoming season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomes Aamir Khan

ETimes has revealed that fans can look forward to Aamir Khan's appearance in the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The news has excited netizens, as the Bollywood superstar's participation in the show has been highly anticipated.

This appearance will also mark Khan’s first on the show, setting high expectations among his fans for the episode’s release. As per the report, a source revealed, “Aamir Khan has never appeared on Kapil Sharma ever in his life and it will be the first time you will see him on the show.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show is making headlines before its premiere

The charm of The Great Indian Kapil Show, set for a grand return on Netflix, lies in its ability to bring laughter and joy. The news of Sunil Grover's return after seven years of controversy with Kapil Sharma has reignited fans' eagerness to see the two comedy icons together again. Additionally, the appearance of international singer Ed Sheeran on Kapil’s show made headlines after Sharma hosted a warm party for him. Recently, Sharma shared a post with Ed Sheeran, expressing affection and anticipation to showcase the singer's humorous side to the world.

Now, Aamir Khan's upcoming appearance has captured the attention of fans, as he has never before participated in the show. The prospect of seeing the actors from Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and Laal Singh Chaddha together on stage promises to be a remarkable event.

About the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show

The team behind The Great Indian Kapil Show shared, “Finding our new home at Netflix has been one of the best developments for us. Like we've said before, 'Bas Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi' (Only the house has changed, not the family)." The first episode of the show will premiere on March 30, 2024, with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 8 PM on the OTT platform. The cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

