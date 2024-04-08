Delnaaz Irani drops appreciation note on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani; ‘Imagine meeting a rising star’

Earlier today, Delnaaz Irani shared a post posing with Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani, where she penned down an appreciation note praising her rising fame in the industry and her down-to-earth nature. Delnaaz’s note speaks volumes of Manisha’s spectacular personality.

Delnaaz Irani’s heart-warming note to Manisha Rani

Today, Delnaaz Irani shared a picture posing alongside Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani as she admired her genuineness. Penning down her feelings for Manisha, Delnaaz wrote, “Imagine meeting a rising star, someone whose talent is undeniable, yet whose humility shines even brighter. That's exactly how I felt after meeting the incredible @manisharani002.”

“She proves that success doesn't have to come at the cost of your character. Her journey from her hometown to the spotlight is a testament to her hard work and dedication, but it's her down-to-earth nature that truly sets her apart,” writes Irani for Manisha.

Further, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor mentions she’s a big fan of the 26-year-old. Describing the same she wrote, “What resonated most deeply was her respect for those who paved the way. In this industry, it's refreshing to see a young star like Manisha come forward, not just as a star, but as a huge fan. And guess what? The feeling is mutual!”

Concluding her appreciation note, Delnaaz wrote, “We need more role models like Manisha Rani in the world. She shows young stars that you can achieve your dreams while staying true to yourself, remaining grounded, and speaking your heart out.”

More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani has recently lifted the trophy of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 where she showcased her dance skills on national television garnering appreciation from Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. Later she was seen enjoying her victory with the unprivileged children which clearly defines her down-to-earth nature. Earlier she appeared in Big Boss OTT 2 as well.

