Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged to boyfriend Vikas Parashar in Goa

Sonarika Bhadoria ’s happiness is unbounded as the popular actress recently got engaged to the love of her life Vikas Parashar. Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame was dating businessman-turned-producer Vikas Parashar for some time now and now wedding bells are going to ring soon for them. The occasion and the date of her roka and engagement are very special for her because the actress got engaged to her birthday. She shared details of the special day in an interview with Etimes.

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress shared that the whole event was planned by both of them. The couple had Roka ceremony and engagement in Goa. Sonarika shared that she thoroughly enjoyed the process of arranging everything for their special day. She added that she and Vikas had coordinated everything. She also shared that the Roka ceremony was done because of her mother as she wanted an official ceremony. She revealed that Vikas had already proposed to her with a ring in the Maldives but her mother wanted a grand ceremony as she is their other daughter.

Roka on Sonarika’s birthday

Talking about her engagement on her birthday, she shared that it was sheer co-incidence but she was quite happy about it.

Choosing Goa for engagement

On being asked for choosing Goa for the ceremony, Sonarika shared that their first outing as the couple was in Goa and they had stayed in the same hotel. Hence the place was very dear to both of them. Also, the gathering was huge for the event due to which they had to choose a destination other than her home.

Wedding plans

Talking about wedding plans, Sonarika shared that marriage is not on cards for at least the next two years. She added that she wishes for an intimate wedding with only close family members. She added that they both have come from different backgrounds owing to which they will be having a large guest list.