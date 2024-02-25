Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the star-studded and acclaimed dance reality show, premiered in November 2023 and quickly grabbed the attention of the viewers. The dazzling journey of the celebrity contestants, from many being non-dancers to becoming fabulous dancers, has been amazing. Now, the fight for the ultimate champion of the season has kickstarted as the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is scheduled to premiere on March 2.

Who are the top 5 finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

After giving each other a tough fight in the semi-finals, the celebrity contestants who made it to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finals are -Shoaib Ibrahim (with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar), Adrija Sinha (with choreographer Akash Thapa), Sreerama Chandra (with choreographer Sonali Kar), Manisha Rani (with choreographer Ashutosh Pawar) and Dhanashree Verma (with choreographer Sagar Bora).

Each finalist has impressed the viewers and judges alike with their dancing prowess, hard work, dedication, and creativity, making them the top contenders for this season's championship. As these top five talented finalists battle for the e the coveted title of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 winner, let's take a look at what these top 5 finalists have to share about their journey.

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim's journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 began with a motivation to fulfill his wife Dipika Kakar's long-lost Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa dream. While his initial steps on the show might not have met expectations, Shoaib's unwavering determination and relentless hard work quickly turned the tide.

Expressing his happiness on reaching the finals, Shoaib Ibrahim shares, “This journey began as fulfilling Dipika's dream, but along the way, it became my own memorable journey. This journey has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, filled with ups and downs. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been a transformative experience, pushing me beyond my limits and challenging me to grow as a dancer and as a person."

He continued, "Each performance has been a journey of self-discovery, allowing me to express myself in ways I never thought possible. Winning or losing in the finale is not the end goal for me. The journey, the experiences, and the memories I have created will stay with me forever. I am thankful for every vote, every cheer, and every word of encouragement that has brought me to this moment."

Sreerama Chandra

After his victory in Indian Idol 5 back in 2005, Sreerama Chandra once again set his sights on a new challenge. Despite being unfamiliar with the world of dance, Sreeram showcased his versatility and not only conquered an unfamiliar territory but also left a lasting impression on one and all with his performances.

Expressing his excitement about making it to the Top 5, Sreeram shared, “Stepping onto the dance floor was a daunting task for me, coming from a singing background. However, with each performance, I pushed myself and discovered a new passion for dance. This journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with challenges, learning experiences, and unforgettable moments.

He added, "I have grown immensely as an artist and as a person throughout this journey. I have learned that with dedication, hard work, and belief in oneself, anything is possible. The bond I share with my fellow contestants is something I will always cherish and miss after the show."

Adrija Sinha

Adrija Sinha has been giving tough competition to the other contestants with her power-packed performances on the show. Adrija quickly became known as the ‘perfect score queen’, receiving countless jaadu ki jhapis from Judge Arshad Warsi, and she has consistently impressed the audience with her flawless performances.

Adrija shared, “Being in the top 5 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dream that has turned into reality! With the unwavering support of my family, friends, and fans who have been my pillars of strength throughout this journey, every performance has been a learning experience, pushing me to challenge myself and grow as a dancer."

Further, she said, "I have immense respect for my fellow contestants, who have pushed me to bring out the best in myself each week. I have made lifelong memories and friendships on the show, which I will always cherish. With the finale ahead, I’m ready to give it my all."

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani, made a remarkable wildcard entry into the show, instantly winning the hearts of the viewers. Week after week, she showcased her versatility by excelling in different dance styles, proving that nothing is impossible.

Speaking about her success this far, Manisha says, "Being in the finale is not just an achievement but a celebration of my journey on the show until now. The finale is now within reach, and I will give it my all to create an unforgettable performance. It is an honour to share the stage with such brilliant and talented performers."

She added, "I would like to thank my choreographer Ashutosh and his entire team for bringing out the best in me each week. I am immensely grateful to all my supporters who have stood by me and voted for me week after week.”

Dhanashree Verma

After recovering from a significant injury, Dhanashree Verma embarked on her second innings in dancing after 2 years, stunning everyone with her entry into the finals of the show. Her journey was far from easy, marked by numerous ups and downs, but her determination and perseverance shone through.

Talking about her journey on the show Dhanashree says, “Each week, I have pushed myself beyond my comfort zone, exploring new dance styles and taking on exciting challenges. This is the platform that reignited my passion for dance after my injury. Dance has always been integral to my life, and through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I have explored many new styles and forms.

She continued, "I have learned so much about myself and my capabilities through this experience. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, I never lost sight of my dream. This journey has been a dream come true, and I am grateful for every moment."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan, who kept audiences entertained with their wit and charm. The dance reality show is judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is scheduled to happen on March 2 at 8 PM.

