Dhanashree Verma is a well-known choreographer. However, she received recognition after she got married to ace Indian cricketer Yuzendra Chahal. Ever since their marriage, the couple have been prey to trolls and meme pages. Verma recently participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and was trolled as she posted a picture with a colleague. Followed by constant trolling, Dhanashree finally broke her silence on the same.

Dhanashree Sharma on dealing with trolls

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's wildcard contestant and a finalist, Dhanashree Verma took to the internet to finally speak up against the trolls. After being brutally trolled for posting a picture with a co-worker, Verma addressed the issue and recorded a video wherein she spoke at length about how she used to maturely deal with trolls and often laugh it out, however, the recent troll had made her want to speak about the same because it affected her family and near and dear ones.

Have a look at Dhanashree Verma's video addressing trolls:

Dhanashree Verma further added that she had thought about taking some time off social media. However, given the nature of her profession, she can not do the same and thus had to return to Instagram soon after staying away from it for a while.

The 27-year-old stated that the people on the internet should not make the medium a negative place. Verma added that artists like her should be talked about for their talents and performances. She mentioned that people should not forget that she is just a woman, like their (trolls) mothers and sisters and she shouldn't go through what she has been going through because it is not fair.

Dhanashree Verma on not giving up

In the video, Dhanashree also added that she is known as a fighter and she will not quit or give up on anything. To conclude, she stated that she hopes from now on people of social media will spread love and be positive.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married on the 22nd of December 2020 in Gurugram.

