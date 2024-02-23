Shakti Arora opens up on nepotism in the TV industry; reveals his grandfather never believed in him

Shakti Arora is one of the popular actors currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan Bhosale. The show is currently the most loved on television due to its engaging storyline. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actor opened up about his grandfather's skepticism regarding his acting abilities and shared insights about nepotism in the television industry.

Shakti is the grandson of actor-producer-director Chandrashekhar, known for his roles in films such as Kati Patang, Ramayan, The Burning Train, and more. He also produced and directed films like Cha Cha Cha with Helen and Street Singer. Additionally, Shakti's father, Naresh Kumar Arora, contributed to the industry by working with CINTAA.

Shakti expressed that despite his family background, it didn't pave an easier path for him in the industry. He clarified that he didn't receive any special opportunities due to his grandfather's connections. When he expressed his desire to pursue acting, his grandfather suggested pursuing an MBA and getting a job instead.

Shakti's grandfather once doubted his acting abilities, telling him he couldn't act. Despite coming from a family entrenched in the industry, Shakti didn't receive special treatment. He had relatives who tried to assist him, but their efforts didn't work out. Determined to prove himself, Shakti started from scratch, taking on small roles and serving as a body double. Eventually, when he did his first show as the lead, his grandfather told him that he was a natural actor.

Shakti said, "He made me meet the biggest producers like Yash Chopra and Subhash Ghai, but he never recommended me to anyone."

Shakti Arora, known for his work in Hindi television, has left a lasting impact with notable roles in shows including Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Beyond acting, Arora has showcased his dancing skills in reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. The actor is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan Bhosale.

He has received a lot of love for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and fans have praised his brilliant performances in other shows like Kundali Bhagya, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and more.

