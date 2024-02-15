Teri Meri Doriyaann: Will Sahiba agree to live with Angad to finalize their divorce? Find out

Teri Meri Doriyaann has kept the audiences engaged with its interesting storyline since its inception. The show which opened up with high expectations has satisfied the viewers with its plot twists. The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann focuses on Angad and Sahiba’s separation. The show features Vijayendra Kumeria as Angad and Himanshi Parashar as Sahiba.

Angad and Sahiba to live together for 180 days before finalizing divorce

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has uploaded a new promo of Teri Meri Doriyaan. It begins with Angad telling Sahiba about one condition that the court has put forward regarding their separation. He informs her that to part ways officially, they are required to live under one roof for 180 days. Angad further says that the judge is hopeful of their reconciliation.

Sahiba, however, shows her disinterest in court's decision and says that she has no expectations left from their relationship. Angad tries to convince Sahiba but she does not give in.

In a moment of anger, Sahiba raises her hand on Angad but stops herself from slapping him. She then makes him realize how it feels when someone attempts to slap you. Angad says that he would have accepted Sahiba’s slap as a punishment for his behavior with her.

Advertisement

Sahiba’s family members raise their voice against the court orders and tell Sahiba also to not follow them. However, Angad remains adamant on taking Sahiba with him.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Kya court ki order ke mutabik Angad aur Sahiba ek hi ghar mein ek saath reh paayenge? (Will Angad and Sahiba be able to live together according to court orders?).”

Take a look at latest promo of Teri meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set against a Punjabi backdrop. It follows three intertwining love stories between ‘Brar’ brothers and ‘Monga’ sisters. Apart from Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also stars Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. It is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films

Teri Meri Doriyaann airs every Mon-Sun at 7 pm on Star Plus and digitally streams on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 14: Goenkas take care of Yuvraj; Arman protects Abhira