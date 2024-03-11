Laapataa Ladies is receiving rave reviews for the storyline and performances of the actors. The movie is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by her along with Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie features relatively new actors like Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kisan, and Chhaya Kadam. Although most of the actors are making their big screen debut with this movie, some of them already have an impressive body of work. Did you know actress Nitanshi Goel who plays the character of Phool in the project was a part of the TV show Thapki Pyar Ki?

Nitanshi Goel featured in Thapki Pyar Ki

Nitanshi Goel has been involved in the entertainment industry for a while now. The young actress, who is fifteen years old, has appeared in numerous TV shows and commercials. One of her notable roles was in the popular show Thapki Pyar Ki on Colors, where she portrayed the character of Bani, the daughter of Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) and Bihaan. Playing a tom-boy in the project, she had to tackle some challenging scenes, which was quite impressive for a child actress.

Nitanshi Goel's other TV shows

Apart from Thapki Pyaar Ki, Nitanshi has also been a part of popular TV shows like Daayan, Peshwa Bajirao, Naagarjuna- Ek Yodha and Love Sleep Repeat. Along with acting, the actress has also gained a lot of fame and love for her social media presence.

Story of Laapataa Ladies

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's recent movie is a comedy drama that revolves around a major misunderstanding. The plot follows a newlywed husband who mistakenly loses his traditional veiled wife and ends up with another veiled woman who is also newly married. The couple remains oblivious to the confusion until they find themselves at a railway station, where the truth finally dawns on them. The story takes an unexpected turn and builds up to an intriguing climax.