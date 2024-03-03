Box Office: Laapataa Ladies goes up in the opening weekend; Fate depends on the crucial Monday test

The Kiran Rao-directed social comedy, Laapataa Ladies has scored below average numbers in its opening weekends as the estimates indicate a 3-day total of Rs 3.90 crore. The plus for the film is however the trend through the three days as after showing an 85 percent jump on Saturday, there was another spike of 28 percent on Sunday. The Aamir Khan-produced film opened at Rs 75 Lakh, followed by Rs 1.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.80 crore on Sunday.

Laapata Ladies does well in National Multiplex Chains

The opening weekend condition would have been a lot better had the film genuinely pushed itself towards the Rs 1.25 crore mark on the opening day and then followed the same trajectory as it did now. The collections of Laapataa Ladies are driven by PVRInox and Cinepolis, especially the former, which is also the distributor of the film. The reports are positive but that needs to reflect in the trend.

Laapataa Ladies doesn't have any sort of star-value and whatever the film is doing is purely basis the name of Aamir Khan padded with appreciation for content. The fate of Laapata Ladies will boil down to the crucial Monday test as it’s a must for this social comedy to be above the first day to retain reasonable showcasing in the forthcoming weeks.

The target for Laapataa Ladies will be to do a respectful lifetime business in the range of Rs 15.00 to 20.00 crore in India and it’s Monday that will tell us how far the film can go.

Laapataa Ladies Day Wise Box Office Collections

Friday: Rs 75 Lakh

Saturday: Rs 1.40 Lakh

Sunday: Rs 1.89 Lakh (Estimates)

Total: Rs 3.90 crore

Dune scores well at the Indian Box Office

The Hollywood release of the week, Dune 2, has scored good numbers in its 4-day opening weekend as the film hit Rs 11.50 crore through the run. The business of Dune 2 is driven by the IMAX version and the film is expected to get footfalls in the premium format through its run. Dune 2 is acting as a good filler for the exhibitors alongside Laapata Ladies as the two films will collectively put in about Rs 40 to 50 crore by the end of their runs.

