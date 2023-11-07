Did you know Pakistani actor Farhan Saeed was supposed to debut in Bollywood movies with Urvashi Rautela?

Farhan Saeed is a well-known actor and musician from Pakistan. Saeed was a singer, musician, and songwriter and was a part of the popular Jal band, before venturing into acting. The band also had popular singer Atif Aslam.

In an interview, Farhan spoke at length about getting a lot of movie offers from Bollywood when he was a part of Jal.

Farhan Saeed on almost signing a Bollywood film and backing out later

In an interview with Something Haute, Farhan revealed, "When we used to perform as Jal in India, I used to get a lot of acting offers. India mey aapko pata hai jo hit horaha hai usse acting ka puch lete hai." (In India, if you're hit, you get acting offers.)

We used to laugh at it and refuse those offers. I was locked in a movie with Mithun Chakroborthy's son. They met me, finalized me. It was a musician's role. Shukar hai maine nahi kiya. (Thankfully, I didn't do the project).

"Urvashi Rautela and I were supposed to debut with the movie. Both of us backed out together from the project after having a conversation on a call. We were like 'hume nahi lagta hume yeh karna chaiye'. That movie flopped."

Have a look at Farhan Saeed's dancing reel on Instagram

Farhan later also revealed getting an acting offer from Prahlad Kakkar. However, he laughed and brushed it off and didn't take up the project.

He said, "I never thought of acting. It was only when I left Jal and returned to Pakistan, Fahim Barni called and I just randomly took it up. Udaari was a great opportunity that people don't get very easily."

He added, "Then, Suno Chanda happened and that switched on the actor in me."

Farhan Saeed on love for singing and acting

"I love singing but I also very much enjoy being an actor. I've been ignoring singing for quite some time and I'm not liking it. I want to record a few songs and videos for my fans but I'm also hungry as an actor for good roles."

ALSO READ: Suno Chanda: Check out Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's iconic scenes as Jiya and Arsal