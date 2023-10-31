Suno Chanda: Check out Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's iconic scenes as Jiya and Arsal

The Pakistani television series Suno Chanda, which aired on Hum TV, gained popularity not just in Pakistan but also in India as viewers watched it online. The on-screen chemistry between the lead characters Jiya and Arsal, played by actors Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed, was a big draw for fans. Pinkvilla brings five scenes from the show that surely hold a special place in the hearts of all ArJiya fans.

Arsalan's complaint about Jiya to Bi Jaan in Suno Chanda

This iconic scene from Suno Chanda has a separate fan base. In the scene, Arsal is seen complaining to Bi Jaan Chachi about Jiya trying to scare him with her glares. Jiya's reply, "Toh kya karu, aankho par patti bandh lu, muh pe tape lagalu.. taaki aap-janab ki shaan mey koi gustaakhi naa hojaaye." (So what should I do, close my eyes with a blindfold, put tape on my mouth...so that I don't accidentally offend your honor) The scene went viral and many people across India and Pakistan recreated the same on reels.



Arsal denies divorcing Jiya

Arsal and Jiya had a child marriage because of their grandfather's last wish. The duo felt stuck in the relationship. Jiya's parents later wanted her to get married to Sherry and demanded Arsal to divorce Jiya. Even Jiya wanted a divorce from Arsal. However, Arsal had started to have feelings for Jiya and he refused to divorce her. Jiya couldn't understand the reason and that's when Arsal held her in his arms and stated that he couldn't even think of leaving her.



When Jiya started to feel insecure about Arsal's closeness with another girl

In this scene, the first few traces of Jiya's jealousy and insecurity about another woman entering Arsal's life are witnessed. While Jiya tried to brush her jealously under the carpet, it was evident that she was affected by Arsal's involvement with another girl.



Arsal and Jiya's nok-jhok

In the below scene, Arsal and Jiya fight. The fight is intervened by Jiya's brother, however, Arsal threatens to hit her brother while Jiya tells him that he will have to deal with his elder sister first.



Arsal's mother sides with Jiya

While usual daily soaps have the mother-in-law being against the daughter-in-law, In Suno Chanda, Jiya got support from her mother-in-law Shanno. In the below scene, Shanno lashes out at Arsal for not letting Jiya go abroad and pursue further studies.



Suno Chanda's popularity is backed by its interesting storyline, creative screenplay, and phenomenal performances of the actors. The success of the show enabled the makers to come back with further seasons.