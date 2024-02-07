Did you know: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samriddhii Shukla dubbed for Alia Bhatt in THIS movie

Samriddhii Shukla, the actress from the Hindi drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, used to work as a voice-over artist for various popular cartoon characters like Pappu from Chacha Chaudhary, Little Singham, Mighty Little Bheem, and more. In the recent generation leap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samriddhii portrays the character of Abhira, who is Akhshara's daughter. Interestingly, Samriddhii continues her work as a voice-over artist and has even lent her voice for Alia Bhatt in a famous movie.

When Samriddhii Shukla dubbed for Alia Bhatt’s character in a movie

In a recent interview with India Forums' Samriddhii Shukla, the actress shared insights into her experience as a voice-over artist. She mentioned that she had the opportunity to lend her voice to the renowned Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in the Disney version of the movie Brahmastra, which has been released worldwide. Additionally, she revealed that she recently dubbed for a significant project in September, but she hasn't revealed the project's name yet.

Samriddhii’s thoughts on her voice-over career

The actress, who is now 27 years old, began her voice-over career when she was just eleven. Known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she also provided her voice for popular cartoon characters like Doremon. She fondly remembers the days when she would visit recording studios and people would inquire if she was an actress. These inquiries made her realize that she could pursue acting as well. With her father's support, she was able to chase her dream of becoming an actress.

On getting shortlisted for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress was overwhelmed with joy and excitement. Currently, she is playing the role of Abhira who is the wife to Arman aka Shehzada Dhami.

Samriddhii’s views on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The actress feels honored to be associated with Star Plus and a serial that carries its legacy. Samriddhii feels that working with a show of this caliber is a prominent move. Plus she appreciates the production team including Rajan Singh.

She feels that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a separate fanbase. Samriddhii embraces the show’s success and says that this show has been running for the past 15 years.

The actress started her career by debuting in Saavi Ki Savaari.

