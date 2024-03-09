Four interns enter Sanjeevani Hospital to become the best doctors. They experience heartbreaks, forge friendships, goes through trials and relationships, all while balancing their professional duties. Does that sound like the plot of your favorite television series? Well, where are the Dill Mill Gayye fans at? We are here to take you on a nostalgic journey through our Dill Mill Gayye quiz.

Dill Mill Gayye was a show that had a lot of fun, romance, and a fresh cast. When it started, it had a unique story with new faces and talent that attracted a young audience. It went on air with Karan Singh Grover as Armaan and Shilpa Anand as Riddhima. Later, two more actresses stepped into the roles of Riddhima. Jennifer Winget was the third one.

The storyline revolved around fresh romance and friendship. As time went on, the story became more interesting and attracted more viewers. At one point, Dill Mill Gayye was the best show on Star One.

Check out the quiz below:

Dill Mill Gayye continues to be a popular show to date. It can be watched on Hotstar. Armaan and Riddhima's romance is still fresh in the minds of the viewers. We hope this quiz took you on a nostalgic journey.

