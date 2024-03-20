Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are an adored couple in the television landscape, and they have survived several ups and downs together. The couple started a new chapter in their life with the arrival of their little son Ruhaan, and since then, the duo has become more grateful to the Almighty. Be it their social media or vlogs, Dipika and Shoaib candidly share glimpses of their personal life. Ever since Ramzan month began, the two and their family have soaked themselves in serene vibes.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim treated fans with a sneak peek into their Ramadan month. The video had Dipika crying out of gratitude and feeling grateful for having Ruhaan and their family together under one roof.

Dipika Kakar's tears of gratefulness

In the latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim informed his fans that they mostly have their Iftaari quietly to avoid disrupting Ruhaan's sleep. Later, the actor showed us Ruhaan and Dipika spending some quality time. Further, Shoaib caught his wife in tears and then asked Dipika why she was crying.

Intially, the Saural Simar Ka actress did not say much about it but later mentioned, "Especially iss mahine ke dauraan jab aap dua karo, yaa jo puri vibe hoti hai, uss cheez ko leke humesha mere dil mein bahut gratitude hota hai (Especially when you pray during this month, the pure vibe it has, there is always a lot of gratitude in my heart for all the things)."

Dipika expressed, "Aur iss saal abhi bahut alag hai kyunki hum humesha se sochte the ki agar ghar bahut bada hoga toh sab ek saath baithenge aur wo puri barkat aur Ruhaan hai. Pura waqt yeh rehta hi hai yeh ehsaas lekin iss mahine mein aur zyada ho jaata hai (And this year is very different now because we always thought that if there would be a house then everyone would sit together and that pure blessings and our Ruhaan. This gratitude remains all the time, but it increases during this pious month)."

Dipika cooks new dish for Iftaar

Further, in the vlog, Shoaib shared that Dipika prepared a new dish for Iftaar of which he didn't know the name. The actor also showcased beautiful decorations and items that Dipika placed in their house, especially during Ramadan. Later, we had the duo having their family time during Iftaar. Meanwhile, Dipika shared that she prepared the dish by watching it on social media. Shoaib landed a pleasant reaction after he stated it.

About Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. After a few years, the two wed on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. Since then, the couple has been serving major relationship goals for us. Later, on January 22, 2023, the duo surprised everyone by announcing their pregnancy on social media. They shared pictures wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps.

Dipika and Shoaib turned parents to a baby boy whom they welcomed on June 21, last year. They lovingly named him Ruhaan. For the uninformed, Dipika had an emergency C-section delivery, and their baby boy was in the NICU for a few weeks.

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and emerged as one of the finalists. Meanwhile, Dipika has been away from the screens for quite a long time. She is enjoying her motherhood phase and is busy spending time with her little one.

