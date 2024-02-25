Watch: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla redefine couple goals in a dreamy staycation glimpse

Experiencing the joys of new motherhood, Rubina Dilaik is overjoyed since the arrival of her twin babies. Embracing parenthood with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, the couple welcomed twin girls and lovingly named them Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress shared glimpses of her staycation with her husband Abhinav Shukla and their twins.

Rubina shares a glimpse into her precious moments

Rubina took to social media and shared a romantic video with her husband Abhinav Shukla, captioning it, “This says it all.” The couple was seen sipping on a drink and posing for a selfie, taking a walk together and enjoying their quality time. Rubina wore an orange outfit complemented by golden eyeshadow and nude lips for makeup. She kept her hair open and adorned herself with golden earrings. Meanwhile, Abhinav was seen wearing a black shirt in the video.

Previously, Rubina offered a sneak peek into her family moments on Instagram, capturing precious times with the newborns and her mother, Shakuntla Dilaik. In the images, the Bigg Boss 14 winner, accompanied by her mother and daughters, is seen enjoying a sunbathing session, with the faces of Jeeva and Edhaa covered by heart emojis. Another photograph showcases the actress and Abhinav sharing a serene moment while sipping a drink. Highlighting her mother's responsibilities, Rubina is photographed carrying one of her daughters, while her mother holds the other child. The last image reveals Rubina's playful side as she indulges in a delicious plate of pasta. Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, "Family that travels together stays together. Radisson Resort and Spa Lonavala, you guys were amazing hosts."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's twins turn one month

In November 2023, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina joyfully embraced parenthood as they welcomed twin daughters into their family. As their daughters turned one month old, the couple organized a hawan and a puja ceremony, capturing the moment in a family picture. Rubina, expressing her excitement, shared images from the occasion. She revealed that their daughters marked their first month on the auspicious day of Gurpurab and sought blessings for the little angels.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's love story:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla first crossed paths on the sets of Chhoti Bahu. Initially, they were mere acquaintances, but their connection deepened over time. After dating for several years, they decided to elevate their relationship. Their journey culminated in a grand wedding ceremony on July 21, 2018, uniting Rubina and Abhinav in matrimony.

