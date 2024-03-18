Dipika Kakar reveals her first impression of Shoaib Ibrahim on Sasural Simar Ka sets; says ‘Mujhe to yaad hi nahi’

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the most celebrated couples in the television industry, known for their strong bond and compatibility over the years. The duo rose to fame from their roles in the daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka, later tying the knot and welcoming a son named Ruhaan. Currently, they share their daily life with fans through a vlog. In a recent vlog, they spoke about their first meeting and Dipika’s first impressions of Shoaib.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s first meeting

In a recent vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim talks to his son, Ruhaan, about his first meeting with his mother, Dipika Kakar, on March 14. Shoaib reveals that it was thirteen years ago when he first met Dipika during the audition for Sasural Simar Ka.

Kakar jokingly remarks, “Mujhe to yaad hi nahi (I don’t even remember about it).” She playfully adds, “Aaj ke din fas gye din fas gye the tumhare papa (Today was the day your dad got stuck),” humorously explaining their first encounter with their newborn.

Shoaib recalls Dipika initially thinking of him as 'Khadoos' (arrogant). Responding, she says, “Perception kya sahi tha, bechare Firoz bhai keh rahe hai acha aap sign huye hai (That was the right perception. Poor Firoz is saying, ‘Oh, so you have signed’."

Correcting her about the incident during their mock shoot, she explains, “Han nahi us din wala perception theek tha, kyuki bade shareef lage the aap. Toh you know jab aap kisi ek actor ke sath pehli bar koi scene audition jo bhi to ek wo vibe, ek tehzeeb to bade respectful bade ache lage the to maine kaha chalo. Aur maine dekha tha pehla inka Palkhon ki Chhao mien to mujhe laga chalo achi baat hai known hai fir bhi kafi acha tha down to earth tha, sober tha, good tha. Doosre din sara bhram tod diya. (Yes, the perception of that day was correct because you seemed very decent. So, you know, when you work with an actor for the first time, be it a scene or an audition, there's a certain vibe, a certain decorum. You seemed very respectful and nice, so I thought, let's go for it. And I had seen your first in Palkhon Ki Chhao Mein, so I thought, okay, this is good, he is well-known yet still seemed very down to earth, sober, and good. The next day, all that illusion was shattered),” followed by laughter.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s journey

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are celebrated for their harmonious interfaith marriage. They first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and have been inseparable since. The couple also competed in Nach Baliye 8. Shoaib is well-known for his role as Rajveer Singh Bagga in Ajooni and later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he received immense love and support from fans.

