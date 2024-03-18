Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal is astonished at Aman Gupta’s hidden talent; Here’s what it is

The third season of Shark Tank India is grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its intriguing pitches and gripping takes of sharks on these brands. The makers have introduced six new investors this time. While all of them are contributing to the show in the best possible way, one who is gaining more limelight is OYO Rooms founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal. Recently, the entrepreneur dropped an interesting video with fellow shark Aman Gupta on his YouTube channel.

Ritesh and Aman engage in an enjoyable conversation

Ritesh Agarwal, who earlier praised co-shark Aman Gupta for his guidance and support during the shoot of Shark Tank India, recently got into a quick interaction with him. Ritesh commenced the vlog by thanking Aman for joining him. He asserted that it was Aman who welcomed him on the show and made him do the crash course. The co-founder of BoAt replied and stated, “You are now well. You know you came as a shark from day one itself. You are already a great shark.”

Moving on, the youngest shark of the show asked Aman Gupta about one place he has yet to visit and is on his bucket list. The business tycoon named Brazil and expressed his desire to explore South America, specifically Sao Paulo. He went on to surprise Ritesh by disclosing that he can do salsa.

Take a look at Ritesh and Aman’s video here:

Furthermore, Ritesh Agarwal questioned Aman about his favorite vacation destination. Aman shared that he loves Udaipur in India because it has developed really well and is quite accessible. He also shared how during his childhood, he would often visit Nainital and developed a connection with water.

Coming to his last question, Ritesh asked Aman if he had ever stayed in his brand’s hotels. Aman shared that he stayed in Ritesh’s hotel some 6-7 years ago. He mentioned one property and then advised the entrepreneur to upgrade the style and outlook of his niche hotels. Ritesh noted the same and assured Aman of acting on it soon.

While viewers often witness sharks arguing over deals in the show, the picture is quite the opposite behind the camera. Not just Ritesh and Aman, but all the judges share a great rapport with each other in real life.

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 premiered on January 22, 2024. The judging panel of the show includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, Varun Dua, and Vineeta Singh. It streams on the SonyLIV app.

