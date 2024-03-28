Divyanka Tripathi drops cute video working out with Vivek Dahiya; compares him to action hero

Earlier today, Divyanka Tripathi dropped a video where she compared her husband Vivek Dahiya to an action hero while they were working out. The couple usually works out together and shares happy videos from their day-to-day life.

Divyanka Tripathi calls Vivek Dahiya an action hero

Divyanka Tripathi has shared a video on her Instagram account where she was seen working out with her husband Vivek Dahiya. In the video, she said that she was done with her work out of the day, while Vivek was still sweating it out.

Divyanka further compares Vivek’s expressions in her previous videos with that of an action hero where most of the time he keeps frowning and having a stoic expression on his face all the time. Therefore, in today’s video, he was smiling at his wife’s order. Expressing her views she said, “Vivek Dahiya ko specially bola hai ki meri video mien smile kare, kyonki kayi bar main bahut smile krti hun aur he is like (frowns) like an action hero (I have asked Vivek Dahiya specially to smile in my videos as most of the times she frowns in my videos like an action hero).”

Every time Divyanka and Vivek set couple goals as they are seen working out together and spending quality together. They romanticise even the hardest situation in their life, making them fan-favorites.

Advertisement

More about Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. They first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien and the rest is history. Recently Vivek was seen performing as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Divyanka was part of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actress has been a part of Banoo Main Teri Dulhhan and Ye Dil Chahe More. She also participated in a cooking show Khana Khazana and in Saroj Khan’s dance class at Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Intimacy card game from bedroom fashion brand sparks hilarious banter among sharks