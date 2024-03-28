Shark Tank India 3: Intimacy card game from bedroom fashion brand sparks hilarious banter among sharks

Shark Tank India Season 3 consistently grabs the attention of the viewers with its interesting ideas and insights from the Sharks. Additionally, Sharks provide the entertainment dose to the viewers with their fun banter.

In a recent episode, Aman Gupta playfully teased Ritesh Agarwal during a bedroom fashion brand pitch by asking him one question from an intimacy card game offered by the brand.

Brands featured in the latest episode

The latest Shark Tank India 3 episode featured brands including First Bud Organics and bedroom fashion brand Shararat. First Bud Organics showcased its vision for sustainable farming products. The representation led by a mother-son duo, Mitresh Sharma and Saroj Devi Sharma from Deoghar, highlighted the use of pure, natural, and nourishing ingredients in the manufacturing process.

First Bud Organics: Sustainable Farming Vision

The brand operates on a unique model, sourcing organic produce directly from farmers and eliminating the middlemen. The brand sells its products through an e-commerce platform, emphasizing transparency and fair trade practices in its supply chain. The brand asked for Rs 50 lakh for 7 percent equity.

Ritesh Agarwal praised their business model. The pitcher shared her excitement mentioning that this was her first time traveling outside of Deoghar, which surprised the Sharks.

Advertisement

First Bud Organics secure a deal

Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar praised them but didn't offer a deal. Ritesh offered Rs 50 lakhs for 10 percent equity. Amit Jain offered the same, with a 2 percent royalty until Rs 50 lakhs is recouped, but he withdrew. He said Ritesh's offer was better. In the end, the pitchers chose Ritesh's offer and accepted his deal.

Shararat’s pitch

The last pitch came from Avinash Sharma and Shanky Layal, founders of the bedroom fashion brand Shararat. The brand provides a wide range of Babydoll dresses, Teddies, Roleplay costumes, gowns, gift hampers, and loungewear. They've catered to over 2 lakh customers, with their products available in marketplaces, their website, and offline stores. They were seeking Rs 60 lakhs for a 2 percent equity stake.

Pitch Drama: Laughter and blushing

The pitcher showed their products to the Sharks. Aman was Focused on examining the intimacy cards, a game crafted for couples included in the hamper. He took a closer look at the details and features of the card game, assessing its potential appeal and value proposition and inquired about it. The pitcher informed that for the day, his partner would be Anupam Mittal, to which Aman quickly declined the idea. Aman said, “Mere nahi hai woh partner, mujhe ye partner nahi chahiye. (He’s not my partner. I don’t want this partner)." Anupam also laughingly threatens to exit the deal.

Further, Aman read one of the questions from the card game, “Would you rather go mild or wild?". He asked the question to Ritesh which left him blushing. Ritesh said, "Jinko batana hai unhe batayenge na (I will tell this who I should)".

The Sharks laughed out loud when Aman asked whether the questions needed to be read in a specific tone. But Ritesh stopped him from asking more questions, and Aman noticed Ritesh was feeling shy.

Anupam then said, “Avinash ye aap ne kaise kiya? Mujhe aapse sikhna hai, ki biwi ke hote huye aap kaise baat kar rahe ho? (Avinash, how did you do this? I want to learn from you, how are you talking like this when you have a wife?)"

Advertisement

No investment from the Sharks

However, Aman and Anupam didn’t understand the business model and didn’t offer investment. Namita, Ritesh, and Amit also backed out. The brand failed to get a deal from the Sharks.

About Shark Tank India 3:

The third season of Shark Tank India started on January 22, featuring six new judges alongside the panel of Sharks from the previous season. The show provides aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to secure funding from experienced investors.

The new Sharks include Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, of Inshorts, Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-Founder, upGrad, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, of Zomato, Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, Acko, and Ritesh AgarwalFounder and Group CEO, OYO. Also, Namita Thapar, the Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of Boat; Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart; Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com; and Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. This business reality show holds value for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it worth watching.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan shares THROWBACK picture from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan sets; Niti Taylor reacts