Anupamaa Written Update, March 13: Anupama recalls being arrested and how she was called a criminal. While talking to Yashdeep, she expresses concern saying that the people at the restaurant will stop coming because of the incident. Bijee and Yashdeep ask Anupama not to worry about the customers and the restaurant's loss. Bijee and Yashdeep explain to her that people give bad and good reviews on social media and that is a part of business. They discuss how a businessman has to suffer the loss as well.

Anupama thanks Yashdeep and Bijee for trusting her and supporting her. She even says that Anuj also supports her. Yashdeep informs Anupama that she will have to stay in the city and go to the police station whenever the cops call her as it is a law. Anupama then tells them that she has to go back to Toshu's house as she needs answers to her questions.

Kinjal confronts Toshu:

Toshu looks at himself in the mirror and breaks down as he apologizes to Anupama. Kinjal arrives and notices his behavior. She then confronts Toshu and asks him what was he hiding. Kinjal and Toshu argue as she calls him out for being irresponsible and not noticing anything strange. Toshu justifies by saying that he had multiple responsibilities and couldn't take care of the jewelry. While Kinjal continues asking questions, Toshu gets furious and asks her to not doubt his intentions.

While they are arguing, Toshu tells Kinjal to not let Pari go out alone. Kinjal gets worried and asks the reason for saying this. She asks Toshu if the robbers who attacked him were the goons. Kinjal panics thinking of what will happen if Toshu doesn't return money to the goons. Toshu asks Kinjal to stay away from it.

Kinjal then confronts him and asks him whether he did the robbery to return the money to the goons. Toshu firmly denies it. However, Kinjal still doubts Toshu's intentions. She then notices Vanraj's restlessness as he recalls what Toshu told him. Kinjal tells Vanraj that Toshu is hiding something. She asks Vanraj whether he knows what it is. Vanraj doesn't answer her question and walks away. Kinjal cries worrying about Anupama.

Anupama gets warm welcome:

Yashdeep and Anupama come to their restaurant. Anupama gets emotional as she gets a warm welcome from the staff. They share with her how much they trust her. She cries as she expresses her gratefulness.

Anupama arrives at Toshu's home. Kinjal and Baa get happy seeing her. When Baa asks Anupama how she got bail, the latter reveals that Yashdeep and Bijee got her out of jail. Baa says that it was Anuj's responsibility to get Anupama out of jail as it was his event. She then asks Anupama if the cops have caught the culprit.

Aadhya gets angry on Anuj:

Shruti calls for Anuj as she is unconscious. Aadhya gets worried thinking why Anuj is not coming. She then gets angry thinking that Anuj must be not coming to India because he must be spending time with Anupama. She gets a message and discovers about the mishap that happened at the event. Aadhya gets furious thinking that Anuj is ignoring her.

Anupama confronts Toshu:

Anupama asks Toshu whether he knows what happened and tells him that it is his responsibility to take care of the locker. Toshu defends himself saying that he was busy with other work. Baa also defends Toshu. Anupama explains how the locker keys were with Toshu. Toshu and Anupama get into an argument as the former defends himself and she blames him for being irresponsible.

Anupama accuses Toshu saying that he allowed the robbery to happen. She defends herself saying that she can never rob and everyone knows it. Anupama asks Toshu to tell him the truth. Baa defends Toshu and slams Anupama for accusing him for the robbery.

Kavya, Dimpy, and Baapuji get happy as Ansh is happily playing with Maahi and Ishaani without cribbing and being annoying. Baapuji shares how Ansh is spoilt because of Baa and Vanraj. Dimpy gets overwhelmed as Ansh requests her to make pancakes.

Yashdeep and Bijee discuss how Anupama's problems are never-ending. Baa slams Anupama for blaming Toshu for everything. Anupama breaks down recalling her experience of getting arrested and being behind bars. She praises Bijee and Yashdeep for saving her life as she would have been dead in the lockup.

Anupama then lashes out at Baa for not making efforts for her bail. She tells her that her family didn't do anything to get her out of jail. She slams Toshu for not coming to the police station and meeting her. Anupama reminds Baa how she doesn't like disrespect. She states how she will find the culprit and do anything to find out the truth. The episode ends.

