Divyanka Tripathi opens up about undergoing surgeries; says, ‘I previously had ligament tears twice’

always managed to outdo herself in every role she took up. Recently, the actress shocked one and all by dropping a reel wherein she gives a peek into her recovery journey after surgeries. Now, in an interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, Divyanka divulged more on the same.

Divyanka Tripathi on her surgeries

Reflecting upon the time when she made up her mind to have surgery, Divyanka Tripathi stated, “There was a period last year when I was free. That’s when I decided to undergo surgery which was due for a very long time. I got it done and thought that I would keep it very low-key. I am very prone to injuries.”

Divyanka said that she was on a mission of recovery and only found it appropriate to reveal about her surgeries once she fully recovered from it. “Thankfully, I am feeling good now. Hence, I put up this reel to let my fans know it all, she added.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post:

Further in the interaction, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress gave details about when and how she suffered injuries. She said, “I had ligament tears twice before. The first one happened when I was rehearsing for a performance and fell off the stage in 2015. I looked after my fracture but the ligament stayed as it was. The second one snapped when I was learning boxing in 2020, as it was already too weak to hold.”

In a previous chat with us, Divyanka talked about preparing for her role in the upcoming show, Adrishyam. She disclosed about undergoing surgery and getting her ligament tears corrected. The 39-year-old said that it was not easy to begin with the training due to her treatment.

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi entered showbiz by participating in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She gained prominence with the 2006 daily soap Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann and the 2013 show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is coming up next with Sony LIV's Adrishyam where she will be playing a typical homemaker who works as a spy.

On a personal front, Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot with Vivek Dahiya in July 2016. The two hosted a lavish ceremony for their friends and family in attendance.

