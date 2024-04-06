Kashmera Shah drops video from Arti Singh’s birthday celebration, grooving with her husband Krushna Abhishek

Earlier today, Kashmera Shah delighted everyone by sharing a video of her and her husband Krushna Abhishek showing off their amazing dance moves on the dance floor. They truly stole the show with their incredible performance, showcasing their undeniable romantic chemistry.

Kashmera’s dance performance with Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera Shah was spotted enjoying a dance to the song Galla Goodiyaan with her husband Krushna Abhishek, who had recently returned home after two months. In the video, she expressed her joy at having Krushna back with the family. She wrote, "Three months later... @krushna30 Happy Birthday @artisingh5 missed the entire gang @rishaabchauhaan." Responding to her post, Bakhtyar Irani wrote, "Mein kaha hoo ?? Mein kyun nahi yaha (Where am I?? Why am I not there)??"

The Bigg Boss contestant further dropped a picture with her gang, including the birthday girl Arti Singh, her significant other Dipak Chauhan, and Rishaab Chauhaan. Captioning it, "Kuch khaas hain for sure today besides your birthday (There is something unique about today besides your birthday) @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09 @rishaabchauhaan." Acknowledging the post, Arti wrote, "Aww love u."

Yesterday, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist introduced her soon-to-be husband, Dipak Chauhan, to the world as she dropped pictures with him on her Instagram, showcasing their strong romantic chemistry. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Dipak ki Arti (Deepak's Arti) Countdown begins 20 days to go to our forever."

More about Kashmera and Krushna

Yesterday at the airport, Kashmera, along with her little children, welcomed the comedian Krushna after a long gap of two months. Their reunion was delightful. The actor lifted both of his kids together in his arms while his wife walked alongside them.

Krushna is currently featured in a new venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside Kapil Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and judge Archana Puran Singh, which is now streaming its episodes on Netflix every Saturday.

