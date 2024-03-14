The television industry has several shows based on love triangles, forced marriages, and other elderly themes. As a result, one can find numerous TV shows based on a single theme. However, when it comes to the story of a brother and sister, the first name to show up is none other than Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. Set against the backdrop of a small village called Pritampura, the show depicted the pure bond between Rannvijay Singh and his younger sister Veera.

Recently, the actors dropped a video on social media sharing their reactions to the first scene they shared in the show.

Harshita Ojha and Bhavesh Balchandani feel delighted

In Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Harshita Ojha, and Bhavesh Balchandani played the younger versions of Veera and Rannvijay Singh, respectively. The two had great chemistry, and their onscreen bond as siblings is still one of the memorable factors associated with the drama.

A few days before, in a collaborative post, Bhavesh shared a short clip on his official social media handle, where the duo can be seen watching their first scene of the show together. Harshita mentioned that her teeth were broken at that time. On the other hand, Bhavesh felt delighted to watch the scene.

Further, Harshita said, "Meko abhi bhi yaad hai main set pe gayi thi piercing hua tha kaan mein recently. Jab maine shoot kiya tha na toh pehle din main aapse nahi mili thi. Wo aapke dupe ka haath mujhe gulab jamun khila raha tha (I still remember getting my ear pierced recently when I went on the set. When I shot, I didn't meet you on the first day. Your dupe was feeding me gulab jamun)."

She recalled being confused on the set on her first day and revealed that she first met Bhavesh on the second day of the shoot. Listening to her, Bhavesh Balchandani seemed surprised and then agreed with her.

Dropping the video, the actor captioned it, "Reacting to our first scene together in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera. Do you want to see more of VEER AND VEERA together?"

Watch the video here:

