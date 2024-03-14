Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim give sneak peek into baby boy Ruhaan’s first Iftaar; See here

Dipika Kakar regularly treats her fans with vlogs on the events of her day-to-day life. Like every year, the actress and her family are observing fasts in the auspicious month of Ramadan. In her recent vlog, she shared glimpses of how she prepared to welcome the divine days. Dipika also talked in detail about her son, Ruhaan's reaction to his first-ever Iftaar.

Dipika Kakar goes for shopping before Ramadan

Dipika Kakar receives a lot of praise for her videos on Dipika Ki Duniya. In her latest vlog, she is seen opening up on the preparations for the holy month of Ramadan. She begins by showing the lit-up decor at home and then goes to the terrace to spot the moon.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress heads out for Sehri shopping and picks up some buns, sweets, and other things for the pre-dawn meal. Dipika also bought some scarves for her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and holy carpets for her new Namaz room. After reaching home, she makes the actor try out all the sweets she got. Ruhaan is cutely trying to catch his parents’ attention by yelling from his cot.

Here are some clicks from Dipika Kakar’s vlog

The next day in thee vlog is shared by Shoaib. He reveals that they didn’t shoot anything during Sehri as Ruhaan was sleeping and they didn't want to disturb his sleep.

In the next frame, Dipika is seen preparing refreshments for Iftaar. She shares that she is going to her in-laws' place to break the fast. The 37-year old then dresses up Ruhaan in blue kurta pyjama and headcap. Talking about his first Iftaar, she states, “It was a surreal feeling to celebrate together and became even more special as it was Ruhaan’s first time. He enjoyed it and was curious to see everyone eating together. He enjoyed his meal but kept looking at everyone’s plates. He is still in full energy and is playing inside. The first roza is done and it just passed so quickly.”

Before this, Dipika Kakar gave some insightful perspectives on motherhood as she went on a trip with Ruhaan for the first time. She called it a ‘very different’ experience.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Ruhaan last year.

