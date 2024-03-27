Elvish Yadav's arrest in the snake venom case shocked his fans. Things turned more tragic for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner after his bail hearing got postponed. Although the Youtuber has been released, Elvish Yadav's social media activity is attracting additional attention from the netizens. Most recently, he posted a cryptic note, apparently hinting at the controversies and legal troubles he and Munawar Faruqui are facing.

Elvish Yadav's recent tweet

Since his release in the snake venom case, Elvish Yadav has turned out to be one of the most talked about Bigg Boss personalities. After his Bigg Boss OTT 2 win, the YouTuber created headlines owing to numerous controversies, and his connection to the Noida rave party case was one of them. It has been a few days since he was granted bail.

Now, a few minutes ago, Elvish took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a cryptic yet witty post. His tweet read, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya (Does everyone's bad times start after winning Bag Boss? (Does everyone's bad times start after winning Bag Boss?)." The tweet seems to be hinting at his involvement in the snake venom case and Munawar Faruqui's detention in a recent Hookah parlour raid.

Look at Elvish Yadav's tweet here:

Munawar Faruqui was detained by Mumbai Police during the raid at a Hookah parlor in the city. As per the reports, the Bigg Boss 17 winner and the 13 other individuals were found smoking hookahs at the parlor. A case was also registered under the sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, Indian Penal Code sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

However, after a brief questioning session, the stand-up comedian and others were released. Reports suggested that the Social Service Branch of the Mumbai Police started the raid on Tuesday night at 10 PM, which lasted till 5 am on Wednesday early morning.

Elvish Yadav's arrest in snake venom case

Last year, Elvish Yadav landed in legal trouble after Noida Police raided a rave party organized in Sector 49. Following the raid, an FIR was lodged against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, and his five associates were taken into custody. It was during their questioning session that Elvish’s name showed up.

In response to his alleged involvement, Elvish took to social media and dropped a video calling the claims against him false. Yadav stated that he would cooperate with the cops and the legal proceedings. Meanwhile, one of his clips went viral, which showed him playing with snakes. Issuing a clarification about the same, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and referred to the clip as a 'six month old video.'

Things took a drastic turn after the traces of cobra and krait snake venom were found in the seized samples. After Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the presence, on 17th March 2024, Elvish Yadav was arrested and taken into 14-day judicial custody. Later, he admitted to his involvement in the case, which he earlier denied. Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav's parents made surprising revelations about his property and luxury cars.

A few days later, the NDPS Act was removed, and he was even shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack. On 22nd March, Elvish Yadav was granted bail and was released from police custody.

