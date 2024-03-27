Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider, is a popular social media influencer with a massive fan following. He is also known for his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17. Anurag has a passion for buying expensive bikes and cars. However, he recently expressed his disappointment as his newly purchased Lamborghini was seized.

Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini gets seized:

In his new vlog, Anurag Dobhal informed his viewers that his Lamborghini was seized in Chennai. For those who don't know, the social media star was in Chennai to shoot a special segment with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. Anurag shot this special segment in his swanky Lamborghini.

After finishing a project, Anurag planned to travel to Mumbai for another special project. However, he had to shoot another project in Delhi, and for that, he decided to transport his Lamborghini to the capital on a flatbed. Anurag also shared with his fans that every flatbed shipment is costing him more than Rs. 2.5 lakh. In his vlog, he showed his fans how his car was getting loaded on the truck to be transported.

Later, the Bigg Boss 17 fame expresses disappointment as his Lamborghini gets seized. Sharing details of how it happened, he said that while his car was being transported on a truck, the truck was stopped by STO. The documents on the truck were incomplete, so STO seized the truck, and unfortunately, his car was also seized along with it.

He shared that he had all the necessary documents for his Lamborghini and expressed his anger. Anurag revealed that they had to book the flatbed as the driver didn't have the required paperwork. Anurag then revealed that he had received a penalty of approximately Rs 3–3.5 crore on his Lamborghini. He mentioned that it was his personal car, and he had brought it to Chennai for an IPL shoot.

Anurag became sad as he shared that he would now have to skip Mumbai's shoot as he was supposed to get his car released. He was upset, as he mentioned that this was completely unexpected and that it was not his fault since he had all the necessary documents for his car. He mentioned that his car was supposed to reach Delhi by March 24, but now that it is seized, it won't reach there. Anurag said that they would go to the office to release their car.

In the same vlog, Anurag expressed his happiness for his friend Elvish Yadav, as the latter was recently released on bail.

Anurag shared another vlog giving more details about the incident and mentioned how his plans to shoot in Mumbai were canceled because of this. He then traveled to the location where his car was stalled after getting seized. The social media star informed his fans that the transporter from whom he booked his flat didn't have the Eway bill.

Later, Anurag and his team were seen slamming the driver as he didn't have the necessary documents. He also revealed that he has to pay an almost Rs 2 crore penalty to release his car. Anurag then informed his fans that they had taken the necessary actions to release their car, but it would take time.

