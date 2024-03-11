Actor Karan Kundrra who was recently seen in the movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely enjoys an immense fan following. Fans of the actor are always curious to know more about him. Now, Kundrra recently sat down with Pinkvilla to answer 50 questions that range from his celebrity crush, and favorite superhero to his career and girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. So, without wasting time, let’s discover interesting facts about the actor.

Who was Karan Kundrra’s first celebrity crush?

While Karan Kundrra is the crush of many, we asked the handsome actor about his first celebrity crush. Repeating the words, he says, “Julia Roberts.” Well, the beautiful actress should already be declared as the global celeb crush.

Karan Kundrra on which on-screen character’s life he would want to live

On being asked which on-screen character’s life he would like to live, the actor thought for a while and replied, “I think I have played such weird characters (laughs). It should be a combination of all… a little bit of Ronobir, a little bit of Rithvik, Sumit, and some parts of Guggu as well. I had the privilege of doing a lot of nice characters but I don’t think I want to live them.”

Watch the full interaction here:

Advertisement

3 things that can make Karan Kundrra happy instantly

Most of us will relate to the Tere Ish Mein Ghayal actor’s answer. When we asked him to name 3 things that can make him happy instantly, without thinking, he replied, “Food, puppies, and the right phone call, I guess.”

Karan Kundrra on what his dating app bio would be

Taking some time to think, he replies, "Weirdo but worth it. (laughs)" He adds that he hasn't thought about it., but it would be something like this: "I would say enter at your own risk, something quirky, trying to be funny, but the joke's not landing... awkward... yeah, I think that would be my bio."

Most memorable fan encounter

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant said that almost all of his fan encounters have been pretty memorable, but some have been a little scary. He shared that his fans don’t only see him as an entertainer but as a human being. “Koi koi aake daat dete hain, ki kitna patle ho gaye ho, kitna mote ho gaye ho, so I think it’s very interesting, (Some scold me, how thin you have become, how fat you have become),” added Karan.

Karan Kundrra on the difficult part of being an actor

To answer the most difficult part of being an actor, Karan said, "I think, typically it’s the judgement, the unnecessary hate, but again, you chose to be an actor, so stop cribbing about it and enjoy the money."

If you were a superhero, what would be your superpower and costume?

Kundrra shared that out of all the superheroes, his favorite is Batman. Talking about the costume, he added, "Oh God! Something comfortable, I can't have that spandex tight costume."

He continued, "But I think the superheroes or superpowers are actually stuff that we lack. So I don't think the concept is pretty you know there... but out of all the superheroes Batman is my favorite because he is actually pretty real and he's used stuff to... I mean it's not something that God has given it's it's a self-made thing and I associate myself as a self-made man."

In the same conversation, the actor also shared the weirdest things he read about himself on the internet. He shared a funny one and said that in the morning he was checking the internet for reviews on his latest film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. While scrolling, he came across one article that mentioned that he is married to some Bigg Boss contestant, and it's not Tejasswi Prakash.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra on being stereotyped as TV personality; reveals most difficult aspect of being actor