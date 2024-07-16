Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, a cooking and comedy show, has been receiving a lot of love from the audience as the participants leave no stone unturned to entertain viewers.

The Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi-hosted show picks up a new theme every week to entertain the viewers. Well, it seems the upcoming episode will be a great one, as today (July 16), several celebrities appeared on the sets of Laughter Chefs in stylish attire. Not just that; reportedly, Bollywood’s legendary actor, Dharmendra, will make an appearance on the show.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma known for her bold fashion choices, was spotted wearing a traditional outfit. She looked amazing in an off-white skirt paired with a white top and dupatta. The actress tied her hair in a bun and accessorized the look with long pearl earrings. Nia posed for the paparazzi, radiating elegance.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, known for his role in the TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum, is entertaining the audience with his wit and charm in the show. The actor was spotted in an all-black outfit, exuding cool and casual vibes. He looked dashing in a black one-piece jumpsuit with long sleeves and a belt. To complete the look, he wore a pair of white shoes.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, the host of the show, was seen on the sets in a traditional yellow outfit. The laughter queen dazzled in an embroidered yellow jacket over a yellow kurta paired with a matching palazzo. She tied her hair in a ponytail and accessorized the look with a pair of green emerald earrings.

Aly Goni

Aly Goni, known for his acting talent and now also showcasing his culinary skills, was seen in a casual style on the sets of Laughter Chefs. He looked handsome in a blue jacket over a white t-shirt paired with a black trouser.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has been one of the consistent performers in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and has a decent knowledge of food and cooking. The actor looked dapper in a co-ord set for the upcoming episodes of the show. He wore a red shirt paired with matching pants.

Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya was spotted in a casual yet stylish look on the sets of Laughter Chefs. The singer looked stylish in a printed denim jacket over a white tee paired with black trousers. During an interaction with the paparazzi, he revealed that it was challenging for him to work today because it was his anniversary.

More About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a cooking show that promises entertainment, featuring prominent faces from Indian television. The show includes real-life BFFs Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair, along with married couples Kashmeera Shah and Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, and Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

