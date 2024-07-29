Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She can never go wrong with her fashion choices. The actress recently turned heads in a pink check co-ord set.

What caught our attention was Karan Kundrra’s heartwarming reaction to the post. Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry and they often share mushy pictures on their social media handles.

Karan Kundrra’s reaction to Tejasswi Prakash’s post

The Bigg Boss 15 winner took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture in a pink check co-ord set. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Happiness doesn’t just happen it’s created.”

The actress dazzled in a pink co-ord set, featuring an off-shoulder bandeau top paired with a flowing long skirt. She paired her outfit with black boots. She kept her hair open in curls with a minimal make-up look with perfectly drawn eyebrows, glossy red lip shade, and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Her post was met with a heartwarming reaction from her beau, Karan Kundrra. In true romantic fashion, Karan commented twice, “Pics don’t just happen they get clicked.. thank you,” and followed up with, “Hor kinna kiss karaaan teinu? (How many more kisses should I give you?).”

As soon as Tejasswi dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan asked, “Who's happy and emotional after seeing their comments romance?” Another fan commented, “This epic beauty, your stunning beauty, wow, I can't take myself away from you, beautiful lady.”

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been a couple since Bigg Boss Season 15, supporting each other through every stage of their lives. Recently, rumors about their possible split have surfaced. In response, Karan addressed the speculation by sharing affectionate photos from their London trip.

Currently, he is a contestant on Laughter Chefs, and Tejasswi recently made a guest appearance on the show, delighting fans with glimpses of their beautiful and playful moments together.

