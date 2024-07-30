Laughter Chefs: Karan Kundrra and Rahul Vaidya don ethnic look; Latter suggests sending paps invoices for THIS reason

Laughter Chefs continues to rank on the top of the charts as one of the most-watched shows. The show, which recently changed its timing, is all set to entertain the viewers for another weekend, and the participants were spotted on the sets today.

Since the contestants dress up according to the themes every week, this week, the handsome hunks Karan Kundrra and Rahul Vaidya were spotted in ethnic.

Karan Kundrra and Rahul Vaidya spotted on Laughter Chefs sets

Everyone’s favorite, Karan Kundrra, was spotted in a royal blue short kurta on the sets. It also features extensive white embroidery along the neckline and the edges of the sleeves. We love how he kept the look simple, pairing the kurta with a white trouser.

He completed the ethnic look by wearing brown sandals. Karan rolled his sleeves and happily posed for the cameras before going to the sets.

Watch Karan Kundrra’s video here:

Rahul Vaidya tells paps he will send invoices

Rahul Vaidya comes out of the van wearing a peach floral kurta. To set the monsoon mood right, at the request of paps, he sang the famous song, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai. As the paps thank him for treating them with the melodic tune, the singer says, “Ye paps wale na, mein aapko invoice bhejunga, free mein gaana gawate ho aap log, aab paise bhejo sab. Free mein bohot gaane gawa liye aap. (These paps, I will send you invoices, making me sing for free, now send me money. I have sung for free many times).”

Advertisement

Check out Rahul Vaidya's video here:

Meanwhile, talking about Laughter Chefs, the show's new timings are Thursday and Friday at 10 PM. Watch on Colors TV or JioCinema Premium. Besides Rahul Vaidya and Karan Kundrra, it also features some of the most famous faces from the industry - Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, and Aly Goni, to name a few. The dishes cooked by the celebrity contestants are judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Dr Aniruddhacharya to appear as special guest; audiences to get unlimited dose of entertainment