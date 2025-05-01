Did you know Manish Goel and Rupali Ganguly worked together before Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been one of the most highly watched shows on Indian television screens ever since it premiered. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria, and more in lead roles, the show recently witnessed the entry of Manish Goel. His character has added a new arc to the story. On the show, Manish shares most of the scenes with Rupali Ganguly. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that this isn't the first time he has shared screen with Ganguly.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manish Goel recalled working with Rupali Ganguly in 1998. Manish, who returned to Television after three years with Anupamaa, remembered working with the actress in Zara Nachke Dikha, Bhabhi, and other shows. Recalling his first interaction with Ganguly, the actor shared that he and Rupali met in 1997-1998 for a project that her father, Anil Ganguly, directed. Manish Goel recalled how he failed to say a dialogue and felt disappointed, and then Rupali consoled him.

Reflecting on his recent meeting with Rupali, Manish revealed that he was wearing Raghav's rugged look during the mock shoot. The actor shared that Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi had introduced him to Rupali, who instantly recognized him. Manish asked her not to hug him since he was covered in fake blood from the shoot.

He mentioned that he had filmed with Rupali Ganguly for over 25 days and that it had been a pleasant experience. When asked if Rupali is toxic or if the set environment is negative due to her or Rajan Shahi, he acknowledged that he had heard such stories but emphasized that he prefers to form his own opinions based on personal encounters. Manish said he had known Rajan Shahi since his directing days and met Rupali on his first day of shooting; he mentioned that she hadn't changed at all.

Manish described the positive atmosphere on set, expressing how they enjoy working together, sharing conversations about family since they both have children, and discussing food. He shared that Rupali encourages him to gain weight while he playfully suggests that she should lose some.

Anupamaa airs every day at 10 PM.

