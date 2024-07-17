Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been receiving a lot of love due to its star-studded cast and unique content. In an upcoming episode, Dharmendra will make an appearance, adding even more charm to the show. Karan Kundrra, a talented actor and participant shared a series of pictures with legendary actor Dharmendra.

Karan Kundrra shares heartwarming pictures with Dharmendra on Laughter Chefs

Karan Kundrra took to her Instagram handle and shared behind-the-scenes moments from the cooking and comedy show. The pictures include heartwarming photos with veteran actor Dharmendra and co-star Arjun Bijlani. In one particularly funny photo, Aly Goni and Karan strike a hilarious pose alongside Krushna Abhishek. A clip also shows the contestants dancing on stage, highlighting the atmosphere of the show.

Accompanying the post, Karan wrote, “Khushnaseeb hoon jo aashirvaad lene ka mauka mila.. jug jug jiyo wadde Deol Sahab!! @aapkadharam. (I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to receive your blessings.. live long, great Deol Sahab!!)”

As soon as Karan uploaded the pictures on his social media handle, celebrities like Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, and more reacted to the post. Fans filled the comment section expressing their admiration. A fan wrote, “Best show and best duo!! You and arjun are the best! love your equation with everyone especially with Aly.” Another fan commented, “This entire Group of Laughter Chef is Wholesome & pure vibes.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Karan Kundrra's career front, the actor is currently doing great in the cooking-comedy show. He partners with Arjun Bijlani on the show, and recently, his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash made a special appearance.

As we can see in the BTS pictures, it seems Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and Arjun Bijlani enjoyed a fantastic time with the legendary Dharmendra on the set.

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a cooking show that promises entertainment with appearances by popular television personalities.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vivek Dahiya offers all the motivation you need to hit the gym in new video after returning from trip with wife Divyanka Tripathi