Arjun Bijlani is a popular name in the television industry. The actor continues to entertain the audience with his participation in the cooking and comedy show, Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment. The Naagin fame recently shared a lively video from the sets of Laughter Chefs featuring the special guest Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.

Arjun Bijlani shares fun-filled behind-the-scenes moments from Laughter Chefs

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes fun video from the sets of the cooking show, Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment. Accompanying the post, he wrote in the caption, “Just having some fun !!”

The video starts with Arjun, Ankita Lokhande, and Orry engaging in a lively chat with the paparazzi. It features a segment of Karan Kundrra cooking alongside Arjun, highlighting their bromance. Behind the scenes, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, Karan, and Arjun were captured enjoying a playful banter.

As soon as Arjun Bijlani uploaded the video on his social media handle, his cooking partner in the show, Karan Kundrra commented, “Meri bakhii Todd di itni zor se hug kiya tune. (You hugged me so tightly that you almost broke my ribs.)” While Orry reacted with hearts.

Fans filled the comment section and praised Karan and Arjun’s partnership in the show. A fan wrote, “Loved Karan-Arjun Duo” Another fan requested, “Karan Arjun ko show ho ya web series me sath me dekhna hai. (Whether it's a show or a web series, I want to see Karan and Arjun together.)”

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent figure in the television industry, known for his roles in popular shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

His versatility is not limited to shows, he has participated in reality shows too such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Additionally, he worked as the host of the first season of Dance Deewane. In his personal life, Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami.

