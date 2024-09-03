Karan Kundrra, who is immensely popular among fans, is currently entertaining viewers on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The actor recently posted some behind-the-scenes moments from the set of Laughter Chefs with a hilarious caption.

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures showcasing behind-the-scenes moments featuring Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni and Vicky Jain. In the clip, Karan and Krushna Abhishek can be seen dancing to Govinda’s song.

The chemistry and camaraderie among the actors shine through as they share light-hearted moments while getting ready for their scenes. Accompanying the post, Karan wrote in the caption, “Sabh paagal hain parr ghamandd nai hai. (Everyone's a bit crazy, but no one is arrogant.)”

For all Karan Kundrra fans, the lively post was indeed a sweet treat as he looked dashing in a printed maroon color casual shirt paired with black jeans.

As soon as the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor uploaded the pictures on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section expressing excitement and joy. A fan wrote, “Love this mad super entertaining show will miss you all.” Another fan commented, “You guys are therepy. loved watching you. best reality show ever. & @kkundrra we all are so proud of you. Bholeeeeeeeeeee.”

Karan Kundrra is currently entertaining the audience in Laughter Chefs alongside Arjun Bijlani, a unique cooking comedy show that will end in September.

Meanwhile, according to a report by India Forums, Karan Kundrra is set to join actor Sudhanshu Pandey in Amazon Prime's highly anticipated reality show. The excitement around the show has been growing, with Karan Johar already confirmed as the host. Although the actors have yet to confirm their participation, it will be intriguing to see these leading stars in the reality show.

The cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has won over audiences with its unique format. The show features seven celebrity duos competing in lively cooking battles, providing nonstop entertainment.

Among the pairs are Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Reem Sheikh and Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah.

