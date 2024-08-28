Laughter Chefs is a top-rated show that captivates audiences with its unique mix of cooking and comedy. The humorous exchanges between contestants add to the show's entertainment. In the latest promo, a member of the audience asked Karan Kundrra and Aly Goni a fun question about whether, given a chance, they would swap their cooking partners for their girlfriends. The response is as entertaining as it is unexpected.

The makers have introduced a new segment wherein media personnel will be seen asking questions to the Laughter Chefs' contestants. The latest promo, released on the official handle of ColorsTV, begins with the member asking for Aly and Karan’s attention. She asked, “Mera question aapse ye hai ki agar channel aapko abhi option de ki aapko Arjun ke badle Tejasswi milengi as a cooking partner and Ali aapko Rahul ke badle Jasmin milengi as a cooking partner, kya aap replace karna chahenge?”

“(My question to you is, if the channel gives you the option to replace Arjun with Tejasswi as your cooking partner, and Ali gets to replace Rahul with Jasmin as his cooking partner, would you want to make those changes?)”

Karan and Aly quickly declined. Rahul Vaidya chimed in with a playful, “Nahi Chahiye, mujhse puchlo,” suggesting he wouldn’t want the swap either. Karan said, “Vo banda hi kya jo apne yaar ko chorde. (What kind of person is he who would leave his friend behind?),” and Aly agreed, “Hum ladki ke liye dost ko nahi chordenge. (We won’t leave our friends for girlfriend)”

Karan further explained, “Or dusri cheeze agar meri saheli ko, meri girlfriend ko ya iski girlfriend ko pata chala ki humne uske liye apne yaar chord diye toh vo hume chord degi. (And another thing, if my friend, my girlfriend, or his girlfriend finds out that we’ve given up our friends for them, they will leave us.)”

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment features a star-studded lineup, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, and Arjun Bijlani.

The show premiered on June 1, 2024, and airs every Thursday and Friday at 10:00 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

