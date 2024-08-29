Karan Kundrra’s recent appearances in the cooking and comedy show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment are making his fans all the more excited for what’s in store next. The actor recently posted a bunch of pictures with his sisters. However, what caught our attention is Tejasswi Prakash’s reaction to the pictures.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her sisters. The trio posed together for selfies and goofy videos. They looked joyous and energetic together, highlighting the pure sibling bond.

Karan Kundrra looked dashing in a green two-piece suit with a white shirt. His sisters were beautiful in traditional attire. One wore a floral pink suit, while the other wore an embellished blue kurta.

As soon as the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor uploaded the pictures, Tejasswi Prakash, who has been close to Karan since their time on controversial reality show, commented on the post with heart emojis, showing her affection for Karan and his family.

Fans filled the comment section and expressed love and joy. A fan wrote, “Aweee your sister are the sweetest @kkundrra they are aging so fine.” Another fan commented, “God bless you with lots of happiness, success, good and health @kkundrra.”

Advertisement

Tejasswi is also close to Karan Kundrra's family. The couple met during their stint in Bigg Boss 15, and since then, they have been social media’s favorite TV couple. Karan recently shared a video with his mother, Suneeta. Tejasswi was quick to comment on the post with, "lol, too good" and laughing emojis.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have been in a relationship since Bigg Boss 15, have been supportive of each other through different life stages. Despite recent rumors about a possible breakup, Karan indirectly addressed them by sharing affectionate photos from their trip to London.

Karan Kundrra is currently a contestant on Laughter Chefs, and Tejasswi recently made a guest appearance, charming fans with their lovely and playful interactions. The show is a blend of cooking and comedy and features popular celebrities, including Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Sudhanshu Pandey quit Anupamaa? REPORT