Laughter Chefs continues to entertain viewers and maintain TRP ratings with its mix of entertaining themes and the perfect blend of comedy and cooking. Aniruddhacharya will grace the show in the upcoming episode. In the new promo, Guruji Aniruddhacharya advises a troubled boy to focus on his studies rather than worrying about his girlfriend.

The makers of the Laughter Chefs released a new promo in which host Bharti Singh can be seen humorously engaging with Guruji, asking him to address audience questions.

When a woman expresses frustration about her overworked husband, Guruji humorously remarks that he must be finding time for himself while she enjoys the show.

She asks, “Baba ji mai apne pati se bahut pareshan hu (Baba ji, I am very troubled by my husband).” The woman further said, “Mere liye time hi nahi nikalte poore din kaam kaam. (I don't have time for myself; it's work all day long.)”

Guruji interrupts and humorously says, “Vo ghar par time nikal kar baithe honge aur aap yahan show mein baithi hai. (He must be taking time out at home while you’re sitting here on the show.)”

Another audience member, a young man, sought advice on his girlfriend forgetting important dates. He says, “Babaji mera aapse ek sawaal hai. Mai apni girlfriend se pareshan hu. Use na humari important dates yaad nahi rehti jaise ki mera birthday, hum pehli baar kab mile the. (Babaji, I have a question for you. I am troubled by my girlfriend. She doesn’t remember our important dates, like my birthday or when we first met.)”

Guruji’s response, “Beta padhai karlo, girlfriend ke chakkaron mein mat pado, barbaad ho jaoge” (Son, focus on your studies and don’t get caught up in girlfriend matters; you’ll end up ruining your life), left everyone laughing.

Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh, features a star-studded lineup including Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah. The show has been extended and will now air until September due to its popularity.

This blend of humor and cooking fun premiered on June 1, 2024 and since then has been showered with audience love. Tune in every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV or stream it on JioCinema.

