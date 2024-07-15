Maharaja Review: Karan Kundrra impressed with Vijay Sethupathi’s film; here’s how he REACTED after watching it

Maharaja is one of the recent films that roared at the theaters. The film, after becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 is currently topping the charts on OTT as well. It has captivated audiences everywhere and the latest review of the film came from Television heartthrob Karan Kundrra. After watching Vijay Sethupathi’s film, Kundrra wrote a note sharing his rave review.

Karan Kundrra reviews Maharaja

It seems the Bigg Boss 15 contestant spent his Sunday afternoon watching Maharaja. On July 14, he took to his official X handle and wrote that seeing Vijay Sthupathi and Anurag Kashyap’s acting, he gave them a standing ovation after watching the film.

In Karan Kundrra's tweet, he wrote, “What a film #Maharaja !!! Hatsoff!!! #VijaySethupathi #NithilanSwaminathan #AnuragKashyap literally stood up and clapped by the end of it!! Thank you Samantha for the recommendation”

Read Karan Kundrra’s tweet here:

About Maharaja

For the unversed, the Nithilan Swaminathan directorial marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film in his acting career. Featuring Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and others, it was released in theaters on June 14 and very recently, it was released on the OTT platform, Netflix. The storyline revolves around a barber, named Maharaja who searches for his missing daughter.

Karan Kundrra's career

Meanwhile, talking about Karan Kundrra's career, the actor is currently seen in the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs. His cooking partner is Arjun Bijlani and recently Kundrra's girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash was seen in the show. The Bharti Singh-hosted show also features other entertainers in the industry, including Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, and Nia Sharma, among others.

Talking about his personal life, Kundrra has been dating actress Tejasswi Prakash since 2021. The two met while working on Ladies vs Gentlemen and started dating in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are one of the most favorite celebrity couples in the industry.

