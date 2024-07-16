Tejasswi Prakash, the talented actress, recently returned from a vacation in London accompanied by Karan Kundrra. The actress surely knows how to turn heads with her fashion choices. Tejasswi shared a few pictures in a red halter dress from her getaway to London and they are nothing short of dreamy.

Tejasswi Prakash slays in red halter dress

The Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures in a red dress, radiating glamour and grace. The actress looked lovely in a printed halter dress adorned with floral details, featuring a maxi-length design, a halter neck with thin straps, and an elegant open back, complete with inner lining.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner styled her hair in loose curls and accessorized with a black sling bag. Her makeup was minimal, highlighting mascara, pink lipstick, and a touch of blush.

Accompanying the post, the Swaragini actress wrote in the caption, “I absorbed it all… all of it.” In one of the pictures, she shared a selfie with Karan Kundrra, who sported a black t-shirt and sleeveless puffer jacket.

As soon as Tejasswi Prakash uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment box showering love and admiration. A fan wrote, “All pic are awesome & hence proved he clicks you better than anyone else..love unfiltered pics more.” Another fan commented, “Such a pretty princess. looking so pretty and the guy who clicked has clicked the best.”

Advertisement

More about Tejasswi Prakash

On the work front, Tejasswi has made a mark in the Marathi film industry with roles in two films Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Her popularity soared when she participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15, ultimately winning the hearts of fans and receiving widespread praise.

She has also graced television screens with memorable performances in shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Naagin 6. Additionally, she showcased her daring side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Rahul Vaidya hilariously reveals how he convinced wife Disha Parmar to let him work on wedding anniversary