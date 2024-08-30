Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has become one of the most beloved reality shows on television, winning over viewers with its unique blend of cooking and entertainment. Recently, Karan Kundrra and Ankita Lokhande were spotted on the sets, where Karan was seen playfully teasing Ankita.

As Ankita posed for photos, Karan jokingly said, “Monkey pox Monkey pox. Tere ko monkey pox ho gaya. Monkey pox faila hua hai ye dekho. (Monkeypox, Monkeypox. You’ve got monkeypox. Monkeypox is spreading, look at this.)” referring to the embellished studs on her dress. Ankita responded with a laugh, “Ye dekho aaj pehli acche kapde pehen kar aaya hai. (Look, today he's wearing nice clothes for the first time.)”

The Pavitra Rishta actress appeared in a black bandage long-sleeve dress with embellished studs. She also wore black pointed-toe kitten heel pumps. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with minimal makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blushy cheeks, and a perfect shade of nude lipstick.

Karan Kundrra wore a dual-color denim jacket over a plain white t-shirt paired with distressed heavy-fade blue jeans and white sneakers, keeping it casual and stylish.

In the recent promo, an audience member posed a fun question to Karan Kundrra and Aly Goni, asking if they would swap their cooking partners for their girlfriends if given the chance. Their response was both entertaining and surprising as they chose their friends over their girlfriends.

For those unaware, Monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease endemic to Central and West Africa, has become a global health concern and presents a significant challenge for India. Its recent spread beyond traditional regions highlights the need for urgent and effective preparedness and response strategies.

The cooking-based reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, has captivated audiences, who have become quite attached to its unique format. The show features seven duos competing against each other in a lively cooking battle, keeping viewers thoroughly entertained.

The show features celebrity duos including Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Reem Sheikh and Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah.

