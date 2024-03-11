Karan Kundrra is one of those actors in the industry who has never restricted himself to picking up challenging roles and still manages to leave us awestruck with his acting chops. From television shows to films, from hosting to appearing in OTT shows, he has created himself a huge fandom. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Karan shared his opinions about the stereotypes surrounding a television actor.

Karan Kundrra on stereotypes around a TV actor

In the latest talk session with Pinkvilla, wherein we had 50 questions for Karan Kundrra, he was asked to shed light on getting stereotyped as a TV actor. The Bigg Boss 15 fame stated, "I mean, they've tried. Didn't work. I've done everything: TV, reality, hosting, films, and OTT. Again, grapes are sour wali baat ho jaati hai." He went on to add, "Some people have done fantastically when coming from TV; they are not complaining. And then some have not done it, and then they probably have figured out an excuse."

Divulging further, when we asked him to share the most difficult thing about being an actor, Karan responded, "Typically, it's the judgment, the unnecessary hate, and all of these things. But then again, you chose to be an actor. So stop cribbing about it and enjoy the money."

About Karan Kundrra's work in the industry

With his debut in 2009's Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Karan Kundrra eventually established himself as a heartthrob in the industry. He even played Veeru's lead character in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai. His popularity skyrocketed after he signed the dotted lines to host the first two seasons of Gumrah: End Of Innocence.

Karan participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 and is currently in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of the show's mentioned season. Most recently, the actor was seen hosting the dating reality show Temptation Island alongside Mouni Roy. Speaking of the projects, Karan Kundrra is all geared to appear on the big screens alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

Besides this, he has become the talk of the town as his new show, Love Adhura, will soon be available to stream on Amazon MiniTV. The romantic thriller also stars Erica Fernandes as the female lead.