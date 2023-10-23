EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma says 'This Dussehra, I'd work on not blindly trusting anyone'

Navratri is celebrated with a lot of excitement, joy, and festive fervor in Mumbai. People often follow color themes and also gather for Garba nights. Devotees of Goddess Durga also observe fasts during these days. Pinvilla got in touch with Bhavika Sharma and asked her about her thoughts on the Navratri festival, fond memories, and one thing that she'd change in herself, this Dussehra.

Ahead of Dussehra, one quality that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma wants to get rid off

Dussehra is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. Lord Rama defeated Ravana on this day. We asked Bhavika about one quality of hers that she would like to get rid of. She said, "I tend to have blind trust in many people and often get hurt as a result of the same. I can't judge people better. I'd like to get rid of this quality of mine, this Dussehra."

Have a look at Bhavika Sharma's post with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-actor Shakti Arora

Bhavika Sharma on Navratri celebrations

"Navratri has always been my favorite festival it's all about happiness and family time for me. Ever since I was a kid I have always enjoyed going to Garba nights and even today, whenever possible I make it a point to visit them. Now with shoots, I hardly get time, but whenever I can manage, I make sure to make the most of it."

She added, "Fashion choices for me during Navratri is always playing dress-up and dance. My fondest memory of Navratri takes me back to the days when as kids we used to just love dressing up and going to dance, rhythm barely mattered it was just fun and frolic.."

Bhavika Sharma's belief in Goddess Durga

Bhavika said, "Goddess Durga symbolizes strength and I absolutely believe in the power of her divinity. I pray to her with gratitude. I pray for strength from her whenever I feel I'm going weak or I need direction."

Celebrating festivals after entering showbiz

"My ideal celebration of any festival includes quality time spent with family, dressing up, staying at home, and having fun. All these are not possible every time, because of long shooting hours. Having said that, I absolutely love my work and I'm grateful for having to do what I love."



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma on show dethroning Anupamaa: It wasn't on our minds