EXCLUSIVE Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma on show dethroning Anupamaa: It wasn't on our minds

The cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is ecstatic as the show has ranked number one across the channel. The show successfully dethroned Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa which was unbeatable for months on the TRP charts. The current track of the show revolves around Ishaan trying to guide Savi and making her understand that along with her studies, she should also look after her responsibilities as the Cultural Secretary of the college. Ishaan has realized Savi's caliber and is now supporting her in dreams.

The show is being loved by the viewers. Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Bhavika Sharma who plays the character of Savi Chavan in the show and asked her about her thoughts on her show topping charts, dethroning the popular show Anupamaa.

Bhavika Sharma aka Savi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on show ranking number one over-taking Anupamaa

Bhavika said, "It is definitely a great feeling. The team's hard work has paid off. We have been very sincere and genuine in our approach. The show has a bunch of extremely positive people who only motivate each other to give their best. We aimed at giving the best that we could to our audiences, overtaking anyone was never on our minds, but now that we have, I feel elated and blessed. I feel a lot of gratitude for the makers of the show, the channel, and our lovely audiences. This will only strive us to do better."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started off with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The trio played the characters of Virat, Sai, and Pakhi respectively. The show was loved by the audiences and was doing pretty well. The news of the generation leap in the show left many fans shocked. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora were roped in as leads post-generation leap. Other actors who joined the show post-leap include Vaishali Thakkar, Nimai Bali, Sumati Singh, Astha Agarwal, and Manasvi Salve among others.

